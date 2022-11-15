I WILL MAKE EVERY ZAMBIAN A BILLIONAIRE WHEN I TAKE OVER AS PRESIDENT IN 2026-GBM.

PF Presidential Candidate has announced that his number one vision is to make every Zambian a billionaire the very moment he becomes president of Zambia in 2026.

Mr GBM said the poverty levels in Zambia where caused by HH because he is the only bilionaire alone and people are poor, the economy is bad and there is no money in the country. He said he will give businesses to all Zambians so that they become billionaires.