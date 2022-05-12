Home politics UPND I will never ever go back to UPND, I will be with... politicsPFUPND I will never ever go back to UPND, I will be with PF forever and ever, even if it means 23-years in the opposition – GBM May 12, 2022 2 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp 2 COMMENTS Nobody asked u to leave the UPND and nobody will ask u to rejoin it. U’re a free agent. Reply We will wait for 2 weeks to authenticate your claims sir. This is a very similar statement especially from your mouth. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Nobody asked u to leave the UPND and nobody will ask u to rejoin it. U’re a free agent.
We will wait for 2 weeks to authenticate your claims sir. This is a very similar statement especially from your mouth.