I will NOT be a candidate in the Petauke Central by-election – Dora Siliya

Since my last statement, I have continued to receive messages urging me to contest again.

A competent MP is a critical link in a nation’s development as many of you have observed.

However, for avoidance of doubt:

1. I will NOT be a candidate in the Petauke Central by-election.

2. Though currently inactive, I have not resigned from politics in general, a career I chose willingly. However, I have other priorities at the moment.

3. I will be standing with the People of Petauke Central once I know who is their preferred candidate.

I trust this now puts the matter to rest.