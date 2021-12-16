I WILL NOT BE INTIMIDATED AND I WILL NOT BE SILENCED ,” NAKACINDA

….As he thanks the Police for the privilege of spending a night in the cells for a good cause…

Thur. Dec. 16/ Smart Eagles

Unfazed and Unperturbed , Raphael Mangani Nakachinda walked out of the police cells this afternoon, in Chelstone in Zambian’s capital Lusaka , where he had been detained since yesterday for allegedly having defamed the Republican President , Mr Hakainde Hichilema .

Nakacinda looking healthy and in high spirits stated in an interview with Journalists that he considered it an honour and privilege to have been detained for providing checks and balances on the new dawn government and it’s leader popularly known as double HH by some and Bally by others.

Nakacinda said the attempt to intimidate him into silence had yeilded the opposite result because he was now more determined than ever to hold the government and it’s leader to account .

Nakachinda who is PF Spokesperson has since urged his fellow PF Members to get the starter park which includes a tooth brush, a face cloth and a bar of soap ready as many of them would be treated to the detention experience at several police stations in the nation .

He also took time to ask the Head of State to give him back his binoculars which had not been returned to him upon his release from the cells this afternoon.

” I didn’t know HH admired my binoculars ,” Nakacinda said with a big grin on his face .