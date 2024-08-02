I will not change terms of office for the President- Hichilema

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA REITERATES RESOLVE TO UPHOLD THE CONSTITUTION
We have noted the immotive debate and the distorted narrative being peddled by the opposition to the effect that Government wants to embark on a secret constitutional review process specifically to extend the Presidential term limit from five (5) to seven (7) years.
For the avoidance of doubt, President Hakainde Hichilema swore to uphold and defend the Republican Constitution. Accordingly, President Hichilema remains resolute to defend the constitution and has no interest in manipulating it for his personal benefit.
The Head of State, therefore, would like to assure the Zambian people that he will continue to uphold and defend the constitution.
Clayson Hamasaka
CHIEF COMMUNICATION SPECIALIST
This Hichilema can never trusted anymore. He says something in public and does another thing behind closed doors! That is his nature! Actually with these scandalous consecutive governments we are having now better to reduce presidential term to 4 years to lessen period of stealing and plunder of public funds by a group of people!
Hakainde has no credibility..A liar , Dishonest and full of deceit.
He is an Elections thief of the Kabushi and Kwacha fame. And his Mingalatos which have destroyed the Judiciary and legislature are a stark reality of the person Zambia is dealing with. He is the African Maduro who has destroyed institutions of governance…the Registrar of Societies, the Electoral Commission of Zambia and many others…
He should be monitored 24/7 . Whatever he says is hot air. The man has lost the trust of the people.. except of course the Praise Thugs and Tribal Zealots!
It is clear the opposition is using reverse Psychology which is working well for them. It should be noted that some insinuations should be confronted by exposing the lies behind them instead of defending a fictious imagined act.
An argument can be won but the mental scare strategically engineered remains deeply implanted in the minds of unsuspecting voters. One word can ressurrect these emortions of mistrust and uncertainty. The human mind can be manipulated if exposed to doses of cleverly implied fictious actions. Its like making an opponent do alot of shadow boxing by creating the narative of what is important. This is a wise saying worth noting.
This will only enable such reckless individuals to gather some boldness to invent more and big fictious stories. As we have seen of recent. Imagine the nerve of lying about an individual loosing a leg.
The madness we are seeing and hearing has a very subtle subliminal intention and should not be taken lightly or for granted.
Bally is real.He respects law and constitution.