I will not change terms of office for the President- Hichilema

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA REITERATES RESOLVE TO UPHOLD THE CONSTITUTION

We have noted the immotive debate and the distorted narrative being peddled by the opposition to the effect that Government wants to embark on a secret constitutional review process specifically to extend the Presidential term limit from five (5) to seven (7) years.

For the avoidance of doubt, President Hakainde Hichilema swore to uphold and defend the Republican Constitution. Accordingly, President Hichilema remains resolute to defend the constitution and has no interest in manipulating it for his personal benefit.

The Head of State, therefore, would like to assure the Zambian people that he will continue to uphold and defend the constitution.

ISSUED;

Clayson Hamasaka

CHIEF COMMUNICATION SPECIALIST