I WILL NOT ENGAGE NAWAKWI, RESPONDS KAJOBA OVER EDITH’S ASSERTIONS OF TRIBAL DISMISSALS

Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba has said that FDD leader Edith Nawakwi is playing politics and he is not going to respond to assertions being made by politicians because his job is to maintain law and order.

Nawakwi charged that President Hakainde Hakainde is a very vindictive man who has fired over 35 police officers and unconstitutionally removed them from the payroll before receiving their dues in order to also punish their children, says FDD leader Edith Nawakwi.

She also said there is selective dismissals based on tribal lines in the police service, saying the two officers that were sent to look for the Hatembo’s, one of them with the name from Eastern Province, Phiri, has been fired while the one with the name that starts with “Haa” from Southern Province has been maintained, wondering what criteria was used to arrive at the same.

Responding to Nawakwi’s assertions, Kajoba said that he will stick to his role of maintaining law and order; as opposed to engaging in some discourse with politicians.

"Madam Edith Nawakwi is just politicking. Me I am…