I will not remain abroad because I wants to be among the 2026 presidential candidates – Emmanuel Mwamba

I’ve received serious threats against my life from UPND members – Mwamba
By Angela Muchinshi
EMMANUEL Mwamba is claiming that he has been receiving serious threats against his life from UPND members.
He, however, says he will return to the country at the end of the month because he is determined to fight his court cases.
Mwamba further says he would not remain abroad because he wants to be among the 2026 presidential candidates…
This one is the most useless idyot our country has ever produced. He is not only a serial liar but a killer too.
Even Edgar Lungu couldn’t bring him close to him because he was afraid of Mwamba’s history of killing. Everyone knows that Mwamba murdered Chiluba and Sata attempted to promote him in his Govt.
Our country cannot afford murderers and known thieves like Mwamba as president when there are so many other credible people that can lead us!
This Bemba chap isn’t going anywhere. Let him come so he can go to prison where he belongs.
Why can’t you report them to police,you are lying through your teeth