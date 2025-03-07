I will not remain abroad because I wants to be among the 2026 presidential candidates – Emmanuel Mwamba

I’ve received serious threats against my life from UPND members – Mwamba





By Angela Muchinshi

EMMANUEL Mwamba is claiming that he has been receiving serious threats against his life from UPND members.





He, however, says he will return to the country at the end of the month because he is determined to fight his court cases.





Mwamba further says he would not remain abroad because he wants to be among the 2026 presidential candidates…