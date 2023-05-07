I WILL NOT REST UNTIL MY DAUGHTER RECEIVES JUSTICE – VOWS LUNGU’S BIOLOGICAL SISTER

In 2022, my daughter Elizabeth spent 35 days in remand prison over what others are taming family issues. Because I have no money and influence, I failed to have my daughter released. On top of that all her three vehicles valued at K450,000 were grabbed from her.

This is injustice in the name of family. Why should my daughter be kept in Police cells without bond but when we report the injustices we are deemed of being seller outs?, She cried yesterday at Woodlands Police Station. – Zambian Accurate Information