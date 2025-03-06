I WILL ONLY COME TO ZAMBIA WHEN HH WILL BE KICKED OUT – Emmanuel MWAMBA

I WILL ONLY COME TO ZAMBIA WHEN HH WILL BE KICKED OUT – MWAMBA.



PF Media Chairperson Emmanuel Mwamba has vowed not to come to Zambia soon.

Mr Mwamba who has joined a list of PF senior members who are in self imposed exile said he is not prepared to come back to Zambia as he knows he will be arrested at the airport upon arrival.

“I have just decided to continue fighting UPND on social media. Coming back, not this time. I will cone in 2026 when we kick out President Hakainde Hichilema”, he said. – ZAMBIA ACCURATE INFORMATION