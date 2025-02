Why Me has challenged people who want him to stop insulting to give him K500,000 so that he can start doing other businesses.

Speaking in Lusaka yesterday during Valentine’s Day, the young man who just came out from prison for hate speech said he was ready to quit insulllts only when he will be given K500,000 or more to start his own business.

“Ukulandafye icishinka, nkalekafye ukutukana nga ababuteko olo ba well wisha bampelako K500,000 ya business. Ngateifyo, nshakaleke”, he vowed.