I WILL QUICK POLITICS IF MY PARTY GETS LESS THAN 5,000 VOTES IN KABWATA – SEAN TEMBO.

Speaking in Lusaka this afternoon, Sean Tembo said he is confident of winning because the people of Kabwata do not want to vote for a Zimbabwean. ” Please underline my words, if my party the Patriots for Economic Progress gets less than 5,000 votes on 3rd February 2022, I will quit politics because there is no way we can fail to get close to 10,000 votes in this by-election given the hots checks and balances we have been bombarding Uyundani Uyu”.