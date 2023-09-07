I will rather focus on people as a leader than “personal” emotions – Tasila Lungu

I will rather focus on people as a leader than “personal” emotions – Tasila

Former president Edgar Lungu’s daughter, Tasila, says she would not consume her thoughts on things that “personal” but as a leader her focus is much wider which involves thinking more about the people.

Speaking with Daily Revelation following the arrest of former first lady Esther by police on car theft and other charges, Tasila when asked how she was doing said: “We are okay, hanging in there.”

Tasila and her family, the Lungus, have complained about what they view as persecution of their family by the UPND administration following the various arrests and investigations against several of their members.

She described as not wanting to comment on things that are “so close and personal” as the arrest of her mother.

“I look to the courts at the end of the day. Whatever it is I look to the courts,” Tasila said. “That’s why I don’t want to discuss because emotions they are personal and especially because I am a national leader. I don’t believe one to focus on my own personal issues. Because I think as leader that first thing you should do is think about the people, think for the people whatever it is you… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/i-will-rather-focus-on-people-as-a-leader-than-personal-emotions-tasila/