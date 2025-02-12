I will reject even 1 billion from Elon Musk if he comes to me and tells me that he wants to buy my Ballor D’or – George Weah

“I will reject even 1 billion from Elon Musk if he comes to me and tells me that he wants to buy my Ballor D’or . My Ballon D’or is not for sale. And I will tell my children not to sell it. It gonna be there and generation to generation will come and see it. I work for it” George Weah



Africa’s first and only Ballon d’Or winner George Weah reveals that his Ballon d’Or is not for sale. According to him, even if Elon Musk gives him 1 billion dollars for his Ballon D’or he will reject it and tell his children not to ever sell it because works for it.



Till today’s date, the Legendary George Weah still has his Ballon d’or with him and he treasures it every day and night.