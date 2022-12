I WILL REPORT MR THABA KAWANA TO THE ANTI CORRUPTION COMMISSION.

Charles Kakula writes.

We all know that Mr kawana he was a driver and he has worked in civil service less than two years and his in salary scale G which simply means he gets paid 15 pin as a Director, how can he purchase that experisve vehicle costing $52,283.

I call upon the ACC, DEC and Zambia Police service to invistigate my Kawana with immediate effect.

Charles kakula

Good Govement and Youth activist