“I will resign as the CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!”- Elon Musk

Elon Musk said Tuesday he would resign as the Chief Executive Officer of Twitter once he finds a replacement, in an apparent response to a poll he launched that suggested users wanted him to step down.



Musk has fully owned Twitter since October 27 and has repeatedly courted controversy as the CEO, sacking half of its staff, readmitting far-right figures to the platform, suspending journalists and trying to charge for previously free services.

“I will resign as the CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!” Musk tweeted, saying he will then only run software and server teams at Twitter.

In the poll results which were posted on Monday, 57 per cent of voters, or 10 million votes, favored Musk stepping down just weeks after he took ownership of the company for $44 billion.

Musk has used the Twitter polls to take other decisions on the platform, including the reinstatement of the account of former United States President Donald Trump and other suspended users.

Earlier this week, he used a laughing emoji to ridicule a report he was in search of someone to take over as boss of Twitter, and tweeted that “no one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive.”

Analysts have pointed out that the stock price of his electric car company Tesla has slumped by one-third since Musk’s Twitter takeover, and some suggest Tesla’s board was putting pressure on him to quit his Twitter role.

“Finally, a good step in the right direction to end this painful nightmare situation for Tesla investors,” said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives on Tuesday.

In discussions with users after posting his latest poll, Musk had renewed his warnings that the platform could be heading for bankruptcy.