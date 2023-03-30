I WILL RESIGN IF THERE IS ANY AORTA OF TRUTH IN MUNIR ZULU’S LIES DECLARES MILUPI.

“My reputation, inborn and upbringing am not a person worthy risking my hard earned integrity over $250,000 dollars its lies and HH is not protecting me because he knows the person I am am not that type it has never been in my life to be moved or corrupt by money, therefore I will resign with immediate effect if there is any single or slight aorta of truth in what Hon Mumir Zulu said”

Infrastructure Minister says.

According to forbes Hon Charles Milupi is named as 7th richest Zambian man with enormous shares in Coppebelt Energy Coorporation and various companies his networthy as at 2023 is $215 million dollars.