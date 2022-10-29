“I WILL RESPECT THE OUTCOME OF THE INTRA PARTY ELECTIONS ,” CHITALU CHILUFYA

…My wish is that the PF regains power so it leads people out of poverty….

Smart Eagles 🦅/Sat. Oct 28, 2022

PF Presidential Aspirant Hon. Dr. Chitalu Chilufya says he stands ready to respect the outcome of the elections for PF Party President which will be held at a convention in March 2023, whatever that outcome would be .

Dr. Chilufya emphasised that his wish was to see the PF bounce back to power so that they could help the Zambian people out of the poverty that is currently rocking the nation.

” My wish is for PF to rebrand and regain power and lead Zambians out of poverty by translating the resources the nation has into wealth and strengthening governance institutions to ensure citizen liberties and rights, ” he said .

He stated that it is only when Zambians are free that the nation could become truelly independent.

Dr. Chilufya stated that those holding positions of power were merely holding them in trust for the Zambian people .

” Those with hands on the levers of power today, it is a reminder that they use the power with atmost accountability and protect the citizens. Lawfare must not be used to fight political opponents. Institutions that should protect the rights of all citizens must not be abused,”

“The PF will continue to fight for freedom for all and will continue to call for good governance by providing proper checks and balances” he added .

He stated that once Zambians reinstate the PF , it will be People Centric and continue to deliver on infrastructure and provide an enabling environment and a level playing feild for citizens to prosper.