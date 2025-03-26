I will return after medical checkups in the US –Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

I will return after medical checkups in the US – Mwamba



Esther Chisola



Zambia’s former Ambassador to Ethiopia Emmanuel Mwamba says he will return home once he is done with his medical check-ups in the United States of America.



And Lusaka magistrate Trevor Kasanda on Monday released from police custody Mwamba’s two sureties who were earlier locked up for failing to present him before court, after they paid K50,000 each.



This was in a case in which Mwamba is charged with assaulting a police officer.





It is alleged that Mwamba, on June 14, 2023, in Lusaka, assaulted detective inspector Steven Simwenda, an officer of the Zambia Police Service in the due execution of his duty.





Mwamba’s sureties, PF members of parliament – Elias Daka and Godwin Mwila for Msanzala and Mufulira constituencies respectively – were detained on Monday morning and were only released after paying the pledged surety amount of K50,000.00 each later in the day.





And in an interview on Monday, Mwamba said he would return home once



