“I will sleep with my female artiste no matter what” – Record Label owner, Bulldog



Bulldog, the well-known proprietor of a musical label in Ghana, has declared that he doesn’t give a damn about the repercussions of sleeping with any female musician he represents.

Bulldog said during an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM that he makes sure to have “effective working relationships” with female musicians by sleeping with them.

He said;

“Is it a crime to sleep with a woman? Don’t you sleep with women? (points to Abeiku). As for the earlier reports, that’s not what I said. What I really said was that, no matter the situation, I will sleep with my female artiste. I will have sex with her. What is wrong with sleeping with my artiste though? What is the problem?”