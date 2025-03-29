I will soon be Minister of Light not Darkness – Energy  Minister Chikote

I will soon be Minister of Light not Darkness – Chikote



ENERGY Minister Makozo Chikote says he will soon be referred to as Minister of Light because of the developmental reforms being done to curb load shedding.





Chikote said this yesterday after he toured the Chisamba 100 Megawatts Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Power Plant which is set to be commissioned this May.



The Minister added that the UPND administration has a vision for the energy sector that will soon have all Zambians celebrate and the success story starts with the 100 megawatts Solar Power Plant.





He said it was clear that government was walking the talk by putting their words into action.



“From 2020, Zesco have confirmed that there was no direction in 2020, when the new dawn came into power, we were able to put up this project. People in the government system have got a vision. We are about to see light at the end of the tunnel, the entire country must celebrate because of this. Because of the drought which hit us, we took opportunities to go into energy mix by choosing energy mix.”





“In May, we are coming here to commission. The power deficit that you have even been calling me minister of darkness, slowly it will go out, I will be minister of light. The country must celebrate over this,” said Chikote.





The Minister further thanked the engineers and other workers that have done everything possible to see the Power Plant come to completion.



“I want to thank Power China by working together with Zesco. Our president believes in hardwork. We have seen that we are walking the talk,” he stated.



Story and picture by Catherine Pule



Kalemba, March 29, 2025