I WILL STAND AS PRESIDENT IN 2031 – TASILA

PF Chawama Member of Parliament Tasila Lungu has vowed to take over PF Presidency in 2031 and contest the Republican Presidency on the main opposition political party ticket in August 2031.

Speaking in Chawama this morning when she addressed some PF supporters who are against Kambwili’s possible ascendancy to the top PF job, Tasila who is the eldest daughter to the Former President Edgar Lungu said she was ready to lead PF in 2031.

“Thank you for your messages of solidarity”, she told supporters. “But I won’t contest the PF Presidency this term for I want to concentrate in serving you to fully develop Chawama Constituency so that I gain the necessary experience before leading our party. I will definitely take over the party presidency in 2031 and I believe I will be unstoppable for time has come for women and youths to lead this great nation to greater hights”.- Zambian Accurate Information