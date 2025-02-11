I WILL STATE MY POSITION ON WEDNESDAY – MPONDELA

WILL STATE MY POSITION ON WEDNESDAY – MPONDELA



Amid reports he could seek re-election for another term in office, Zambia Athletics president Elias Mpondela says he will hold a press briefing on Wednesday to announce the way forward.



Mpondela, who has been in office since 1998, has not stated his position on whether he will opt for another tenure.



Nomination deadline was January 31, 2025 and ZA are expected to announce the list of candidates on Wednesday ahead of the forthcoming elections on March 22.



Zambia Daily Mail