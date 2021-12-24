By CIC PF Reporter.

I WILL STOP DONATING – MALANJI

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Joe Malanji has warned that he will stop donating to churches if church leaders do not speak against UPND’s continued tormenting of PF members. Speaking in Kitwe this morning, Mr Malanji said he is shocked with the dead silence from the church over UPND’s continued harrassment of PF members. “We will stop donating to them”, he warned.



On 15th January this year, Kitwe’s United Church of Zambia (UCZ) Kwacha East Congregation and St Peter’s Ipusukilo Parish received the donated 30-seater Rosa Buses each from Kwacha Member of Parliament Joe Malanji.

The former Foreign Affairs Minister handed over the busses after congregating at the said churches. However, he is now warning that should the church continue not supporting PF, he will stop donating anything to churches.- CIC PRESS TEAM