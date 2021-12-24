By CIC PF Reporter.
I WILL STOP DONATING – MALANJI
Former Foreign Affairs Minister Joe Malanji has warned that he will stop donating to churches if church leaders do not speak against UPND’s continued tormenting of PF members. Speaking in Kitwe this morning, Mr Malanji said he is shocked with the dead silence from the church over UPND’s continued harrassment of PF members. “We will stop donating to them”, he warned.
On 15th January this year, Kitwe’s United Church of Zambia (UCZ) Kwacha East Congregation and St Peter’s Ipusukilo Parish received the donated 30-seater Rosa Buses each from Kwacha Member of Parliament Joe Malanji.
The former Foreign Affairs Minister handed over the busses after congregating at the said churches. However, he is now warning that should the church continue not supporting PF, he will stop donating anything to churches.- CIC PRESS TEAM
Do not bring church into politics or politics into church. Church is non partisan. So better you keep quite than speaking what you don’t know.
Can you stop we don’t care. Who told you that going to heaven we will use donated buses?
This is an embarrassment to the Churches which received the donation as if they have been surviving by his help when infact it is him who needs the Church for his salvation.
Am instructing those churches to even delete his names from those buses. Its not necessarily. Who dou you want to be reading that name everyday?. Is he God?
Ucz is most useless church I can not resort to join.