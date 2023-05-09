I WILL SUPPORT UPND AS LONG AS IT DELIVERS – MUKOSA

April 8, 2023

PF Chinsali Central Member of Parliament Kalalwe Mukosa says he will support the UPND as long as it delivers to the expectations of the Zambian people.

Mr. Mukosa says politicking on developmental issues will not take the country forward but backwards hence his desire to support progressive ideas.

Mr. Mukosa has cited the increased 2022 Constituency Development Fund that has partly been used to procure desks for his constituency.

The area lawmaker says any well meaning Zambian should support efforts aimed at providing quality education.

He says Chinsali Central Constituency remains indebted to President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA and the UPND Government for the massive development that the area is witnessing.

(C) THE FALCON