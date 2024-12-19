I will take over PF and win 2026 presidency – Chitalu Chilufya



MANSA Central PF member of parliament, Chitalu Chilufya has revealed his intentions of eventually taking over the crumbling and wrangle-plagued former ruling party and leading it back to government in 2026





The former health minister in the Edgar Lungu regime is bubbling with confidence saying he believes Zambians will give him enough votes to replace President Hakainde in the next presidential polls





Dr Chilufya also insisted that he remained PF despite rumours of a silent defection.



He said he had never been UPND stating that those who think otherwise must wait and see how he will transform his party.





“I’m PF, I have always been PF and I will work for the people and finish the work they have given me. And I will stand as PF president and I will win. Those scared of me trying to use lies that I’m now UPND should wait and see,” said Dr Chilufya.





He however stated that true leadership is not about criticising the ruling party anyhow noting that the opposition should not be at loggerheads with the government in order to deliver development.





Dr Chilufya added that there was need for Matero MP Miles Sampa and his Mafinga counterpart Robert Chabinga to reconcile and do the right thing for the party.



He said the party which was left by late President Micheal Sata was one with unity and peace which the former minister has vowed to restore.





“They need to dialogue and get over their issues. The two need to look at the bigger picture and sort out their issues because the party is bigger than Miles Sampa and Robert Chabinga,” he advised in Bemba.





Dr Chilufya said this when he featured on KFM Radio on Tuesday.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, December 19, 2024