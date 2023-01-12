I WILL TAKE YOU ON…I’VE NEVER STOLEN A NGWEE, KASAUTA THREATENS BWEENGWA RESIDENT

Bweengwa Area Member of Parliament Michelo Kasauta has threatened to take legal action against a Bweengwa resident who is said to have made allegations that the lawmaker has been pilfering Constituency Development Fund – CDF money through cooperatives.

Byta FMs Brian Hantuba reports that this is contained in a leaked phone conversation between Kasauta and the Bweengwa resident Crosby Chuuka, in which the two are heard having a heated verbal exchange.

“Is there a time that I sat to approve a cooperative in Bweengwa constituency?” Kasauta (in checked shirt) questions,

“Projects yes, I can agree, not cooperatives. Any CDF committee in Bweengwa will tell you that the MP has never attended any cooperative approval meeting!”

“We are going to go with you, together with the police, cooperative by cooperative to find out if I am involved, or if I know any cooperative Chairman who benefited in Bweengwa,” Kasauta shouted.

“Ehh, MP, give me a chance to speak also,” Chuuka begged.

“Ono, ako kambo balombwana, ako tula tolana na muli ba lombwana,” the Lawmaker charged on in his native language, “I’ve never stolen money, not even one ngwee, then undi chite scandalize. Defamation of character!”

“When did I accuse you of stealing money?” Chuuka Interjected.

“I’ve been given the audio together with your number” the lawmaker responded, “You were speaking with Harvard!”

“Am I found in Kaila Ward? Isn’t it I’m in Keemba Ward? I was not part of the cooperatives that you gave money.” Chuuka was quick to respond, “If there’s somebody who loves you by blood its me.”

“You can’t lie to me!” Kasauta stated.

“I’m not fighting anybody,” Chuuka responded “People want to cheat you because they have their own interests.”

“All I want you to know is that this is when you’ll know who Kasauta is if you don’t know him,” the Lawmaker said as he concluded.