‘I wish they killed us all and kept him’ – Nasrallah’s supporters in shock

We were talking to some of the displaced in Ain al-Mraysseh, a neighbourhood in Beirut, when Hezbollah confirmed the killing of its leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Many could not handle the news.

Some collapsed on the floor, others started shouting, running in all directions and crying.

One lady said: “I wish they killed us all and kept him”.

Another said: “How could I ever go back to Dahieh knowing Sayyed [Hassan Nasrallah] isn’t there anymore”.

The shock is massive. Nasrallah wasn’t just the top leader for his large base of supporters – he was an idol.

Not everyone in Beirut is a Hezbollah supporter – but in some streets, people fired bullets in the air as a sign of anger and sadness