Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, became the first head of state to congratulate King Charles III after he was officially coronated as monarch of the United Kingdom.

Charles III was formally proclaimed Britain’s new king by the Accession Council on Saturday, September 10, in a history-laden ceremony following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

Putin offered his “sincerest congratulations” after the pomp-filled ceremony in London.

“Please receive my sincerest congratulations on your accession to the throne,” Putin said in a telegram addressed to the new king, the Kremlin said.

“I wish Your Majesty success, robust health and above all the best.”

Putin’s messages comes despite the war between Russia and Ukraine which the West jointly led by the US and UK, has supported Ukraine militarily and economically.