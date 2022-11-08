I won’t apologise, it’s not my problem if some MPs don’t shave – Munir Zulu

I won’t apologise, it’s not my problem if some MPs don’t shave – Munir
LUMEZI independent member of parliament Munir Zulu says he will not apologise for his pubic hair comment in Parliament because he was just stating facts.
And Zulu says Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti should get used to seeing him in Parliament until 2026 even if she may not like him.
Last month, Speaker Mutti suspended Zulu for 30 days for saying “everyone here shaves their pubic hair.”
Credit: News Diggers
Ntota zinagu izi….the chap looks like kalipanda. Very uncivilized.Munir you are doing a dis-service to youths who may not be considered for political leadership due to your wanting behaviour…..even if ninyanga, they take anywhere the end is death.
Do all facts in life have to be stated, Onalebbulu, sure? “All Human Beings fart, and go to the Toilet”, it is a fact but do we have to state it in Public without remorse and inhibition, especially in Parliament, without people concluding that there is something “missing” or “loose” in that roundish Thing that we carry above our Shoulders?
To think this is the calibre of MPs we have! Would he say such things to his own parents because they are facts? What kind of reasoning is this?
Civility requires that we are circumspect about certain things. It is not a matter of facts.
To imagine this is happening in our parliament is heart breaking. What kind relationships will there be between the MPs? Can they really engage in any serious, meaningful and productive conversation? Who would want to relate with such an abnoxious character.
The Bible, in Proverbs 9:7 says, “Whoever corrects a mocker invites insult; whoever rebukes a wicked man incurs abuse”.
Yes we may say let him be but where is the respect of Parliamentarians due? We claim we are Christians and where are the values of Christianity?
It is regratable to have such boys making laws for their parents with full of vulgar language.