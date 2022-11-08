I won’t apologise, it’s not my problem if some MPs don’t shave – Munir Zulu

I won’t apologise, it’s not my problem if some MPs don’t shave – Munir

LUMEZI independent member of parliament Munir Zulu says he will not apologise for his pubic hair comment in Parliament because he was just stating facts.

And Zulu says Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti should get used to seeing him in Parliament until 2026 even if she may not like him.

Last month, Speaker Mutti suspended Zulu for 30 days for saying “everyone here shaves their pubic hair.”

