I won’t drink from cup of bitterness – Sunday Chanda

I won’t drink from cup of bitterness – Sunday

KANCHIBIYA PF member of parliament Sunday Chanda says he will not drink from the cup of bitterness which some of his colleagues want him to drink from.

On Friday, Chanda said he was holding hands with President Hakainde Hichilema to bring development to the people.

In an interview, Saturday, Chanda said in order for there to be development, the President and the member of parliament should agree, arguing that the role of the opposition was not to oppose anything and everything.

( News Diggers )