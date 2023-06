I won’t regret my decision to leave PF – Antonio

Former PF media director Antonio Mwanza says he will not regret his decision to leave the former ruling party even if it were to bounce back into power.



Former PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri recently asked Mwanza to leave the party quietly without provoking anyone.

Last week, Mwanza resigned from his position as PF media director and withdrew his membership from the party.



-Diggers