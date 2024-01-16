I won’t run again for president – George Weah

Liberia’s outgoing President George Weah has said he has no plans of seeking re-election in 2029 after his defeat in recent elections.

Mr Weah, a former international footballer, was elected in 2017 but lost in November polls to Joseph Boakai, who is due to be inaugurated on Monday.

Addressing church congregants on Sunday on the outskirts of the capital, Monrovia, Mr Weah said he would be 63 in six years, and would not be willing to be active in politics beyond 65 years.

“I am 57 now and our retirement age is 65 and six years from now I will be 63 and I cannot work for two years,” he said.

Mr Weah said he needed “time for myself, children and family”.

“I did not come into politics to hijack power. You are not going to drag me to politics until I reach 90 years,” he added.

“I say thank you Liberians that I became president whether it was one time or 50 times, but I can guarantee you that it’s one time.”

He did not reveal what he planned to do next but said he would promote peace and prosperity in his country.

In his widely praised concession speech in November, Mr Weah said his Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) party would remain a strong opposition.