I WON’T STOP TORMENTING HH UNTIL HE RESIGNS – PROPHET AMATA

“I am responsible for HH’s failures”

Nigerian infamous prophet Isaac Amata has claimed that he is the one responsible for HH’s failures in delivering his campaign promises to the people of Zambia.

Speaking in Lagos Nigeria this afternoon, Prophet Amata claimed he has thrown a spell on President Hakainde Hichilema so that he can only be making decisions that are not wanted by all citizens. He warned that until HH resigns to allow President Lungu to continue ruling, he will continue tormenting him spiritually. “I see one president dying before 2026. PF members will celebrate again because President Edgar Lungu will bounce back once one president dies.

I will continue tormenting the current president of Zambia until he resigns. My god has confused him; he is making policies that he was against while in opposition.

Its me causing confusion in his life; he is making decisions that are against his people and I have blinded him to know that. I won’t stop tormenting him until he resigns and surrender power to Edgar Lungu as he is a god chosen president for Zambia”, says Amata.

Source: Zambian Accurate Information