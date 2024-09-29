I WON’T SUE FOR COMPENSATION, MY PREOCCUPATION IS TO GET JUSTICE FOR MY WIFE – KAMPYONGO



SHIWANG’ANDU PF MP Stephen Kampyongo says it’s not his preoccupation to sue the state for compensation after his acquittal.



On Friday the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court acquitted Kampyongo in a matter where he was jointly charged with his wife, Wanziya Chirwa for corruption.



The court however convicted and sentenced Chirwa to three years’ simple imprisonment for being in possession of proceeds of crime, in a matter where the duo was facing 12 counts of being in possession of property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.



Commenting on his acquittal in an interview, Saturday, Kampyongo said he would not join a queue of heartless people who didn’t think about the suffering Zambians by claiming compensations.



