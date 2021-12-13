I’VE KNOWN PRESIDENTS -MULUBWA

Lusaka Businessman, Goodward Mulubwa said he has been privileged to be known by many Presidents of Zambia.

He said he has worked closely with President Frederick Chiluba, President Levy Mwanawasa, President Rupiah Banda and President Edgar Lungu.

Mulubwa was reacting to information that Law Enforcement Agencies had targeted him and were searching and investigating him because of his relationship with former President, Edgar Lungu.

He said if this was true, it was unfortunate as the country knows his relationships with many past presidents.

“President Mwanawasa asked me to stand as an MP in Madero Constituency in 2006” he said.

He said President Rupiah Banda requested him to stand in Luanshya Constituency.

He said in both instances he was not successful.

He said this made him to retire from Politics.

He said he was surprised by the brutal attack on his life where he was wounded by various bullets.

He said he was surprised by the combination of searches and the armed attack on his life by assasins.

Mulubwa said he was also privileged to have been close to President Michael Sata.

He said it was therefore unfair to judge him for being close to President Edgar Lungu.

He said his wish was to continue serving the country as an employer.

“We should promote our local Business persons than unfairly criminalize their businesses” he said.