I would be surprised if Laura was not disappointed with my PS appointment- Kawana

I would be surprised if Laura was not disappointed with my PS appointment, says Kawana

I would have been surprised if Laura Miti was not disappointed with my appointment, says Ministry of Information media director Thabo Kawana.

Asked by Daily Revelation media on the fact that people like activist Laura Miti who has been critical of Kawana during the time he served as media director was also surprised that he was now Information permanent secretary, Kawana said he expected the criticism from Miti.

"I would have been surprised if Laura Miti was not disappointed (by my appointment). I am trying hard not to use the word harsh. I would be surprised if she was not disappointed," Kawana said. "But I do not live for Laura Miti. And…