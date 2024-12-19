I would have loved to play with Drogba and Anelka – Thierry Henry

Arsenal football legend, Thierry Henry has named Didier Drogba and Nicolas Anelka as players he wished he played with during his time in the Premier League.

Henry scored 228 goals in total during his time at Arsenal, where he was a menace to Premier League defenders but the 1998 World Cup winner feels he could have done even more damage had he played alongside a couple of other top-flight finishers.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Henry was asked which forwards he would have liked to play with and he picked out Didier Drogba, formerly of Chelsea, and his old France colleague, Anelka.

Henry said of Drogba:

“Because of the way he used to play and the way he was. You have two players who I would have loved to play with in the Premier League. Him and Anelka”

“I would have loved to play with Anelka up front and him. I think both of us up front, problem, big problem. I saw him [Drogba] the other day and we were actually talking about it. We sat down at the airport and I went, ‘Can you believe if we played both of us together?’

“He didn’t like to go too much out of that area and I was more of a mover, a bit everywhere. It would have been a bit of a problem.

Drogba joined Chelsea in 2004 and won both the Premier League and the Champions League, scoring 164 goals across two spells.

Anelka also won the Premier League and FA Cup at Chelsea.