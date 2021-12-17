I WOULD HAVE MOVED IMPEACHMENT MOTION AGAINST HH … if PF had numbers, for removing DCs from payroll, says PF MP

Chilubi member of parliament Mulenga Fube says he will have commenced impeachment proceedings against President Hakainde Hichilema if the PF had numbers, for breaching the constitution over the removal of fired district commissioners from the payroll before settling their benefits.

And Fube has taken issue with a Daily Revelation headline “PF MP INSERTS LUNGU’S NAME INTO ‘TOP ROTTEN WITH CORRUPTION’ REMARK”, saying it suggested that he was implying that former president Edgar Lungu’s must be included among those who were corrupt.

Calling in to Daily Revelation, Fube said the UPND have been dodging his points of order in parliament over their decision to remove district commissioners from the payroll, saying that was unconstitutional as the fired officers were appointed under Article 174 of the Republican Constitution which gives the President power to appoint people.

Fube said the constitution was very clear that public officials could not be removed from the payroll before paying their terminal benefits.

“It’s a Constitutional breach and if we had numbers I would have started pushing for impeachment of the President,” he said.

On the 12 percent salary increments awarded to civil servants and the 15 percent from 10 percent on transport, Fube said that was another broken promise among the many from the UPND, as it did not even get closer to the K1500 increment across the board promised by President Hichilema during the campaigns.

He said the PF had beaten the UPND pants down in terms of salary increments during the first year in office, saying late president increased salaries by as much as 200 percent.–

Put to him that president Sata also inherited a healthy economy with minimal debt left behind by the MMD, unlike the poor economy riddled with insurmountable debts left by president Lungu, Fube said that argument could not hold, claiming that salary increments were not based on the soundness of the economy but the… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/i-would-have-moved-impeachment-motion-against-hh-if-pf-had-numbers-for-removing-dcs-from-payroll/