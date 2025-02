I WOULD HAVE PLAYED FOR ZAMBIA – CHAWINGA

The Malawian star expressed how she’d have played for Zambia over Malawi because of the good relationship that the two countries have.

“It’s just unfortunate that I already play for Malawi; otherwise, I would have played for Zambia too! We speak the same languages—Chewa, Tumbuka, etc.

We’re neighbors, and when Zambia won AFCON, we celebrated like Malawi had won it!”