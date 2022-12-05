I WOULD HAVE RESIGNED OUT OF SHAME FROM HH’S GOVT, CLAIMS GBM

“The manner HH has gone about governing the country is not what I expected. I expected so much from him. Infact I would have been embarrassed and resigned out of principle that this is not what we agreed had we been elected and gone on to run affairs the way he is doing,” says Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba who was once running mate to then opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema in the 2016 general election.

Mwamba said every Zambian is now crying from the very high fuel prices with the subsequent high cost of living and suffering occassioned by the same. – Daily Revelation