I would have stopped Ethiopia  from building the world’s largest Dam, but Joe Biden rigged the election – Donald Trump





The US President Donald Trump has stirred fresh debate after claiming that Ethiopia’s Grand Renaissance Dam (GERD) is the “largest dam in the world” and that it has stopped the flow of the Nile to Egypt.





“When I think of Egypt, I think of the River Nile but with water in it,” Trump said, warning that the dam threatens Egypt’s historic lifeline.





He added that he had planned to stop the dam’s construction but couldn’t do so because “Biden rigged the election.”





His remarks revive two major controversies;

The long-running GERD dispute between Ethiopia , Egypt , and Sudan , with Egypt fearing reduced Nile water, while Ethiopia argues that the dam is essential for development.