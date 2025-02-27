I would rather have floods than drought – President  Hichilema

I would rather have floods than drought – Hichilema



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says he would rather have the country experience floods than drought.





Speaking at a swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed government officials at State House today, President Hichilema stated that having floods enables people to have food and water unlike when drought engulfs the country.



He however expressed sorrow over the recent loss of lives that were caused by floods.



“But now God is saying, how do you allow people to build on water? God says take out this church or house. We need to drain Lusaka. We will take them out so we can drain Lusaka. Look at the people we have lost now unnecessarily. Let us work as true Zambians and Christians,” he said.





This follows President Hichilema’s visit to the flood affected areas in Lusaka where he went to understand the challenges people are facing.



He said the new challenge of floods stems from decades of poor urban planning which needs proper infrastructure.





Five constituencies in Lusaka affected badly by the floods include Kanyama, Matero, Mandevu, Chawama and Chilanga, mostly communities like John Laing, Kanyama, Makeni Villa Park, Kalundu and Garden House.





Othersl places include George, Mandevu, Chaisa and Garden compounds.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, February 27, 2025