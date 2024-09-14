I write to damage the IGNORANCE of  President HH – KBF

FELLOW CITIZENS :

Good day. I pray we are all well.

I write to damage the IGNORANCE of our President.



” WHEN YOU DON’T KNOW , PLEASE KEEP QUIET . DO NOT SPEAK SO AS TO REMOVE ALL DOUBT THAT INDEED YOU ARE IGNORANT “



Let me state for the record that I am a lawyer by profession and I take great exception to a layman like the President , H.H. when tries to mislead this country.



WHAT IS A LACUNA AT LAW?



A lacuna at law only exists if the LAW HAS NOT PROVIDED FOR SOME PARTICULAR SITUATION; or when the law in question has seemingly remained quiet about a clear and obvious matter which it was meant to address.This can be by mistake or human error. It can also be as a result of an oversight by the Government or Legislature, as the case may be.



Where the law has spelt out a Presidential term of office, a time for the dissolution of Parliament, a time when to hold a Presidential Election by naming the month and date or period …THERE CAN BE NO LACUNA.



WE know that H.H. is now hearing the footsteps 👣 of ZMP thundering from c from the left flank , ready to take over Govt…so he wants to deliberately and ignorantly speak about a subject over which he has no knowledge….There is is extra time bwana…!! Our next elections are to be held in August 2026. So , be ready to either jump ship or receive your punishment like a man . Mulinso ..pwaaaka…pwa

aaka…!!!



KBF / ZMP PRESIDENT