IAM IN A COMMITTEE TO DEAL WITH NIXON CHILANGWA-MILES SAMPA

Dejavu (History tend to repeat itself)

I had never been summoned to a disciplinary committee in my primary or secondary schools because I was a very disciplined pupil.

Got a rude shock as MP in 2014 following MCS’s death that was summoned to the Parliament ‘Disciplinary Commitee ‘ (Priviledges ) for missing parliament sessions without permission. One of my own brothers had complained about my absence to the Speaker. I was found guilty and made to apologize in the House behind the bar facing the Speaker. A Name & Shame punishment.

Since then some 8 years ago, I have not been to any other Disciplinary committee of any sort. I am law abiding citizen.

This week been drafted by the Speaker into her select committee (Disciplinary Committee) to look into the absenteeism last 4 weeks or so from Parliament by the Kawambwa MP Hon Nixon Chilangwa. Current Standing orders (house rules) are that no MP should be absent from Parliament sittings for more than 4 Days without notifying and getting consent of the Speaker.

I have been the Defendant in a Disciplinary hearing but never imagined would some day be a Jury in one.

Yesterday missed the displinary committee meeting and it’s sitting again today.

Funso; Should I attend ai 🤔😊

MBS18.07.2023