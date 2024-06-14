Iam not a candidate for the presidency of Cameroon- Samuel Eto’o

Samuel Eto’o writes:

“My Dear Friends,

What would I be without your affection? I am blessed to count my friends by the millions. How many legions are you to stand as a shield against the adversity that pursues me? You plead my cause when lies harass me. You defend me against the defamation that seeks to bring me down. You block the way when bad faith overwhelms me. I thank you infinitely for that.

I have dedicated my life to football. From playing since childhood to adulthood, and now as a sports executive, I have given my best. Elected to lead Fecafoot, I strive to uplift our football. I work twenty hours a day to provide our youth with the facilities that were lacking for my generation. It gives meaning to my life to pass on knowledge and serve my juniors.

You, who love and appreciate me, know that I do not hide to express my ideas. Yes, in 2018, I voted for President Paul Biya. And I continue to give him my unwavering support. I stand by this. And no, I will not let anyone deprive me of my rights as a citizen.

As for me, let’s be clear: the presidency of Fecafoot is not a stepping stone to the presidency of the Republic. I say it loud and clear again: I, Samuel Eto’o fils, am not a candidate for the presidency of Cameroon. This clarification seems necessary to end this unhealthy focus on my modest person. It causes suffering to my family, frightens my friends, hinders our sports project, and poses a threat to my safety.

Let’s be constructive. Let’s dream big for our « Continent, » and each give our best in our respective roles. Let’s restore all its greatness to Cameroonian football.🇨🇲”