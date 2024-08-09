IAM THE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE FOR MY POLITICAL PARTY IN 2026, OUR CFP IS NOT THERE TO ESCORT ANYONE, SAYS HARRY KALABA

I AM THE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE FOR MY POLITICAL PARTY IN 2026, OUR CFP IS NOT THERE TO ESCORT ANYONE, SAYS HARRY KALABA



Citizens First Party (CFP) President Harry Kalaba says he is paying more attention to particularly grow his political party for which he is the candidate for the 2026 Presidential elections.



Commenting on the declaration by PF faction President Edgar Lungu that he will be the PF Presidential candidate in 2026 and backed by other UKA members, Kalaba said he doesn’t want to get involved into the PF internal issues on who their candidate will be.



“Yes we are in the UKA project together with the PF, but ultimately each political party in there has it’s own ideologies. We may have common issues against the UPND government on how they are failing to run the country, but each party may choose to present it’s own candidate in an election”, Mr Kalaba told the media.



He said his political party was not there to escort anyone as doing so would be a betrayal of his supporters.



Addressing a handful of PF Mayors and Council Chairpersons this week, former President Edgar Lungu declared that he was the sole candidate for the PF Presidential candidate in 2026 and expected others in the UKA to support him.