Ian Wright slams Partey after draw against Brighton

Arsenal legend Ian Wright expressed his disappointment with Thomas Partey’s performance during the Gunners’ 1-1 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, August 31, 2024.

Wright was especially critical of Partey for not tracking a Brighton player in the buildup to their equaliser.

He argued that if Partey had followed the player more closely, he could have been in position to clear the rebound after David Raya’s initial save.

“When you look at the play, you look at Thomas Partey. He’s literally run past him,” Wright told Premier League Productions.

“Thomas Partey has to recognise in that instant he has to go all the way with Pedro and at least make a challenge. Pedro blasts past him and he’s just kind of jogging back.\

“Those are the things that, when you look back at that, you will say, well, that could have been avoided.”

Arsenal’s perfect start to the 2024/2025 Premier League season was halted after a 1-1 draw with Brighton on Saturday.

The Gunners took the lead in the first half when German forward Kai Havertz expertly lobbed the ball over the Brighton goalkeeper.

However, the match took a turn early in the second half when Declan Rice received a red card, forcing Arsenal to play defensively for much of the remaining time.

Brighton capitalised on their numerical advantage and eventually found the equaliser through winger Joao Pedro.