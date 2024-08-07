IBA ACCOUNTANT TO APPEAR IN COURT ON MURDER CHARGE



By Vanessa Chibwe



Independent Broadcasting Authority IBA accountant Francis Chipyoka is set to appear in court today on a murder charge.



This follows his recent detention in connection with the brutal shooting death of the authority’s Director General, Guntila Muleya. Three other suspects, including police officers, have been charged with an additional count of aggravated robbery.



Mr. Chipyoka’s lawyer, Friday Mulenga Junior, confirmed that his client was charged with murder last Friday at 19:20 hours and He was supposed to appear in court yesterday.