IBA BOSS’ KILLERS IN COURT TODAY



TWO Lusaka-based police officers along with an accountant and an angineer are this morning scheduled to appear in he Lusaka High Court to take plea in a matter they are accused of gruesomely murdering Independent Broadcasting Authority Director General, Guntila Muleya.





The case will be presided over by Judge Vincent Siloka at 09:00 hours.



On the morning of July 24 last year, the nation woke up to the grim discovery of Muleya’s body bearing gun-shot wounds Njolwe area on the outskirts of Lusaka.





Days later, authorities rounded up Mithusani Basa Dokowe, 29, a police officer, Caleb Zulu, 30, a police officer of Libala south, Samuel Basa Dokowe, 37, an assistant Engineer and Francis Chipyoka,42, an Accountant of Foxdale and charged them with murder Contrary to Section 200 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.





It is alleged that Dokowe, Zulu, Samuel and Chipyoka in Lusaka jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown murdered Muleya.