IBA DG LATE GUNTILLA MULEYA TO BE PUT TO REST TODAY

IBA DG LATE GUNTILLA MULEYA TO BE PUT TO REST TOMORROW



Independent Broadcasting Authority -IBA- Director General GUNTILA MULEYA will be put to rest at Lusaka’s Memorial Park on saturday.



According to the burial program released to ZNBC News, the procession will start with the church service at Miracle Life Family Church.



Information and Media Minister CORNELIUS MWEETWA, his Permanent Secretary, THABO KAWANA and other Government officials are expected to attend the church service.



Mr. MULEYA was killed by unknown people on Tuesday this week.